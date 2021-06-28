One Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

VBK stock opened at $290.73 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.50 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

