One Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $394.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $295.95 and a 52-week high of $395.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

