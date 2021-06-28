One Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,682 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $103.98 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $104.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.