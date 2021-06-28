Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

OTRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTRK stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 234,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $373,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,866 shares of company stock worth $9,933,038. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

