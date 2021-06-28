Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Open Lending traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 13868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

