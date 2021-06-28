Oppenheimer Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $880.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $820.00 to $880.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Equinix’s FY2023 earnings at $29.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $33.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $783.40 on Thursday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

