Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.84. 11,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,437. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $81.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.