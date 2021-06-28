Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.23. 312,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

