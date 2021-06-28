Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.41.

OVV stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after buying an additional 311,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,387,000 after purchasing an additional 289,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

