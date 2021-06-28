Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $85.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.06.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,520. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

