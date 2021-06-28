Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 106.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock worth $31,896,986. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.