Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.36

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.36 and last traded at C$34.42, with a volume of 142051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

