Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $4,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after buying an additional 145,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $539,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

