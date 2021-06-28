Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,568,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,553,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $866.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $901.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $856.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

