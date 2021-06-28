Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 268.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,777 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $14,593,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EchoStar by 670.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 539,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $9,215,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

