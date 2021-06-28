Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 112.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lazard by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 258.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lazard by 5,117.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.02. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

