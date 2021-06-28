Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $315,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,817 shares of company stock worth $10,752,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $72.12 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

