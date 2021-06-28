Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pason Systems from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.92.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.