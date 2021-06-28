Patron Price Hits $0.0070 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Patron has a market cap of $2.77 million and $8,372.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.90 or 0.00632106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

