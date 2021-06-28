Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $134.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.43 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.62.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

