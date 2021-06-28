PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82,537 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of PayPal worth $356,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.32. 128,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.56. The stock has a market cap of $343.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

