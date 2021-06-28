PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDSB. Chardan Capital increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

PDSB stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.55.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

