PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCAQ. Knott David M bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $126,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthCor Catalio Acquisition alerts:

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.