PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $100,000 in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAACU. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,393,000.

Shares of NAACU opened at $9.98 on Monday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

