Peel Hunt Raises The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Price Target to GBX 1,700

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTC. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

VTC opened at GBX 1,455 ($19.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The company has a market cap of £671.51 million and a PE ratio of -125.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,357.15. The Vitec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71).

In related news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

