Peet DeFi (old) Price Tops $1.06 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Peet DeFi (old) has a market capitalization of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded 1,331.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00162760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.14 or 1.00052291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002828 BTC.

About Peet DeFi (old)

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi (old) directly using U.S. dollars.

