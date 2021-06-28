Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,115 NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NavSight by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NavSight during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NavSight during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NavSight during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NavSight during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSH opened at $9.99 on Monday. NavSight Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NavSight in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NavSight Profile

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

