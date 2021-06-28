Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $87,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 27,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $131.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.94.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

