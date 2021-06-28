Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in one (NYSE:AONE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of one (NYSE:AONE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONE during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ONE during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ONE during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in ONE during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on ONE in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AONE stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. one has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

About ONE

one does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

