Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 750,000 GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIGGU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of GIGGU stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

