Periscope Capital Inc. Has $9.49 Million Position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of East Stone Acquisition worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSC. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in East Stone Acquisition by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 962,022 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in East Stone Acquisition by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in East Stone Acquisition by 90.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 548,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in East Stone Acquisition by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 964,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 111,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSC stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

