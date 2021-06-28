Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $8.41 Million Investment in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $120,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $137,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $495,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRACU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

