Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 22,900 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.58% of Horizon Acquisition worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,509,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $335,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 360.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 249,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 195,513 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 856.8% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HZAC stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.