Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCAQU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,500,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCAQU opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.