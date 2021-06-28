Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 793,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,367,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,250,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS THMAU opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

