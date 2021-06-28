Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

DOC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 31,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,509. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

