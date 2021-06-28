PIBBLE (PIB) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $22.22 million and $34,459.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00657954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00038707 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.