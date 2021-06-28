Pickle Finance Hits Market Cap of $13.60 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $13.60 million and $7.06 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.08 or 0.00026218 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00055193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.95 or 0.00663994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,504,328 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,065 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

