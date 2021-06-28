PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $900,718.67 and approximately $2,316.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,304,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.