PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stock Position Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 1,454.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,572,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after buying an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 146.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 247.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $73.35 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.98.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

