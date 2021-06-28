Po.et Market Cap Reaches $304,751.29 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $304,751.29 and $16.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00055193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.95 or 0.00663994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et (POE) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

