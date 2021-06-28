Polkadot (DOT) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $16.09 or 0.00046636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $15.38 billion and $1.18 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00138921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00163990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,379.15 or 0.99647782 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.63 or 0.00853998 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,086,590,574 coins and its circulating supply is 955,866,418 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

