Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$56.24 on Monday. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$14.93 and a 1 year high of C$67.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$275,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at C$55,650. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $575,600.

PBL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

