PolypuX (PUX) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $64,936.81 and approximately $5,521.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00165706 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,541.20 or 1.00154767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

