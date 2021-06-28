Post Holdings Partnering Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on July 5th (OTCMKTS:PSPCU)

Post Holdings Partnering’s (OTCMKTS:PSPCU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 5th. Post Holdings Partnering had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Post Holdings Partnering’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSPCU opened at $10.13 on Monday.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.