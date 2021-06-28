PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 78,682 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in PPL by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

