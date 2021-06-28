Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the May 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Predictive Technology Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,335. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Predictive Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -1.10.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative net margin of 355.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.36%. The business had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.