Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Short Interest Update

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the May 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Predictive Technology Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,335. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Predictive Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -1.10.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative net margin of 355.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.36%. The business had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

