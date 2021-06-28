Primas Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. Primas has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $6.23 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

