Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.89% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $17,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after acquiring an additional 509,754 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,855,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $86.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.36) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.