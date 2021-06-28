Primecap Management Co. CA Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 736,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cameco were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,685.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 395,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -332.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.